[Watch] Silicon Valley Based Zimbo Speaks About Free Programming Lessons He Gave During The Year
Eric Khumalo a Bulawayo boy studying at UC Berkeley took a semester off and came home to help teach computer programming for free in order to bridge the local resource and information gap:
Eric says he realised there was a big problem during the ZITF Hackathon earlier this year and he also shared his plans for the future:
So it was at that hackathon that I realized the need for technical depth that was lacking from most participants who had otherwise amazing ideas.
I also realised few people had access to code since the learning costs are higher and the content itself not thorough.
That’s when I decided to democratize programming in Zimbabwe. Another class would be there this coming year and an online version is coming soon.
Eric Khumalo
Eric’s Introduction to Programming and Computer Science
