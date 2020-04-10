Watch Your Favourite Footballers Battle It Out In A FIFA20 Tournament To Raise US$1 Million For COVID-19

EA, the developers behind popular sports game FIFA 20 has announced they will be live streaming the Stay and Play Cup on their Twitch channel. As part of the Stay and Play Cup, EA will also donate US$1M to help support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19.

What is Stay and Play Cup?

The Stay and Play Cup is a knockout tournament involving 20 of the most famous and historic clubs in Europe, played in FIFA 20. The twist is that real footballers from those clubs will match up against each other.

Professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs will compete to be crowned the Stay and Play champion.

England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur France: Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, PSG

Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, PSG Germany : Dortmund

: Dortmund Spain : Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia

: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia Portugal : Porto

: Porto Italy: AS Roma

AS Roma Netherlands: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven Sweden: AIK, Djurgården

AIK, Djurgården Finland: HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki Denmark: FC Copenhagen, Brondby

Each team’s player will be announced in the build-up to the tournament – stay tuned to EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter to see who’s taking part.

Tournament format

The Stay and Play Cup is a single-elimination knockout tournament. Each match will be a one leg 1v1 match with 85-rated squads, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being knocked out of the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties.

