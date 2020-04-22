WhatsApp Will Now Allow Upto 8 Participants On Group Calls

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to beta users (i.e early testers) that allows users to have a group call with more than 4 participants.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is coming out to those who’ve done the following;

Update your WhatsApp version to the most recent Android and iOS beta updates.

If you have already updated but you don’t see the feature, you can consider to back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp, if you don’t want to wait more.

The ability to go on a call with 8 participants will not be limited to voice calls only and even video callers will be able to make use of the new feature making it much more useful.

The 4-caller limit was a bit… limiting – for lack of a better term and considering that many people across the globe are using WhatsApp for work during the lockdown it’s not surprise that WhatsApp would want to bolster this feature.

In addition to the higher limit, if you are in a small group with 4 participants, you can directly start a call without choosing the participants, because all participants will be automatically added in the call.





