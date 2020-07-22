Where will Tiger Woods play next?

GOLFER Tiger Woods wouldn’t offer any details this week about his upcoming schedule.

After a closing 76 left him outside the top 30 at the Memorial, Woods would say only that he’ll be back out on the PGA Tour “soon.”

“I definitely need more reps,” said Woods, who was making his first start in five months.

It’s unclear whether that means more reps at home in South Florida or at the World Golf Championship event in Memphis that begins July 30, a week before the PGA Championship. Woods has never played at TPC Southwind. He has until 5 p.m. ET Friday to commit to the tournament. Asked about his level of preparedness before the year’s first major, Woods said: “I think I need to work on my putting a bit and clean that up. But as far as my swing, it felt good. I was able to hit good shots. Friday was a bit off physically, but overall, for my first week back, it was a lot of positives.” – golfchannel.com