Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?
Tech
December 17, 2019

Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence?

Print
EMail

[Image Source: PSL Facebook]

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how football is the most-watched sport in the world and we’ve seen its impact in our societies. Global brands like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and any top team use the internet and social media to further cultivate the relationship between club and supporter and to increase revenue.

I wondered if local teams are doing the same and investing in growing their internet presence. Thus I compiled a list of teams that were in the recently ended local league season and searched for them on social media platforms to see if they were using these platforms to engage with fans.

PSL Team Facebook Account (likes) Twitter Account (followers) Instagram (followers)
Black Rhinos FC 4 157👍 5 471 N/A
Bulawayo Chiefs FC 1 790👍 26 446 1 617
Caps United FC 19 647👍 26 276 17
Chapungu FC 390👍 2094 N/A
Chicken Inn FC 3 226👍 14 440 N/A
Dynamos FC 13 468👍 6 876 114
FC Platinum 24 217👍 19 230 508
Harare FC 13 968👍 4 078 22
Herentals FC 1 119👍 4 204 N/A
Highlanders FC 55 317👍 22 464 19
Hwange FC N/A 2 949 N/A
Manica Diamonds 1 209👍 3 453 N/A
Mushowani Stars 1 629 985 N/A
Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 2 923👍 5 422 1458
TelOne FC 1 316👍 12 992 18
Triangle United FC 6 264👍 4 301 435
Yadah FC 1 463👍 1212 9
ZPC Kariba 3 995👍 N/A N/A
* Castle Lager PSL Official Account 112 292👍 30 767 320

  • The local club with the most liked paged on Facebook is Highlanders FC
  • Bulawayo FC has the highest following on Twitter and Instagram
  • 11 of the 18 teams that were involved in the PSL this season had accounts on FB, Twitter and Instagram
  • Hwange FC and ZPC Kariba are the only teams that have social media presence following on 1 of the 3 platforms.
  • Highlanders FC (77 800), Caps United FC (45 940) and FC Platinum (43 955) have the most followers/likes combined
  • The League’s official accounts have a healthy following trumping all clubs on Facebook and Twitter – though the official Instagram isn’t followed as closely.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge




If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Which Teams In The Local PSL Have The Best Internet/Social Media Presence? appeared first on Techzim.