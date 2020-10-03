Why Beyoncé initially didn’t want to date Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are such a good match that it seems like they were fated to be together. But as it turns out, Beyoncé allegedly wasn’t interested in the “Holy Grail” rapper in the beginning, according to a 2015 biography. Ahead, learn more about their relationship and why Beyoncé was allegedly on the fence about going out with Jay-Z after they met.

Jay-Z became interested in Beyoncé after meeting her in Mexico in March of 2000. After reconnecting in October 2001 at a concert in New York, they reportedly exchanged numbers and began talking on the phone “from time to time,” according to the biography Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story by J. Randy Taraborrelli. However, Beyoncé allegedly wasn’t immediately wowed by the music mogul.

“He’s nice. But I don’t know… I’m not feelin’ him,” he quoted her as saying, noting that differences in their backgrounds and interests could have been factors, among other things. But after Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles urged her to give him a shot, she decided to go out with him, Taraborrelli said.

Beyoncé herself has said that she and Jay-Z spent over a year and a half getting to know each other before they decided to become exclusive.

“We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates,” she said in a throwback interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship took off from there

Beyoncé and Jay-Z secretly began dating around 2002. Though there was speculation that they were together — especially after they collaborated on songs like Jay-Z’s 2002 song “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” — they did not announce their relationship until 2004 when they appeared at MTV Video Music Awards.

But even then, they continued to keep their relationship as private as they possibly could. After six very low-key years together, they married in a secret ceremony on April 4, 2008, in front of a reported 40 guests that were mostly close friends and family members, per People.