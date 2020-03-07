Why Mariah Carey is scared to travel to Hawaii

Mariah Carey has postponed her concert in Hawaii due to the coronavirus.

The “Hero” hitmaker was due to play Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, but she has announced she is pushing the “anniversary” show back to Nov. 28 due to “evolving international travel restrictions” amid the spread of the virus.

Carey insisted her fans’ “safety and well-being” is more important, and said she can’t wait to bring her “All I Want for Christmas is You” extravaganza to the island this winter.

In a statement on her Instagram page posted alongside a snap of the 49-year-old singer performing previously in Hawaii in a traditional floral garland around her neck, she wrote: “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!! (sic)”

A number of musicians have been forced to postpone or cancel their shows due to the outbreak. – rollingout.com