Wimbledon 2021: All England Club ‘planning for three scenarios’

Staging Wimbledon next year is the “number one priority” for the All England Club and holding the tournament without fans is a consideration.

The Grand Slam was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two because of the coronavirus pandemic. The All England Club said it is already planning three scenarios for 2021: playing with full capacity, reduced capacity or behind closed doors.

The championships will be held from 28 June to 11 July next year.

The All England Club’s pandemic insurance policy shielded it from losses of up to a quarter of a billion pounds after this year’s tournament was cancelled – but the cover will not be available next year.

The US Open took place behind closed doors in New York last month, with up to 1,000 fans allowed in to watch the French Open in Paris recently.

“Our overriding priority will continue to be the health and safety of all of our stakeholders, in particular our guests, our staff and our competitors,” said the All England Club.

“We are working closely with the relevant government and public health authorities, alongside the rest of the sports industry, to understand the varying challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.” – bbc.com