Women: The unsung heroes

By Macilyne C Chitepo

IN my previous articles titled, “The new work environment and Women let’s go grab the world” I consistently harped on the “unsung heroes” that we need to solemnize. We need to commemorate that old lady who is in the village by accident or fate. The unseen old lady whose output we see on all magazines covers, in boardrooms, newsrooms.

Let’s cast a backward glance at that old lady, who has taken care of the whole extended family and community. There is a saying that aptly encapsulates this for me, which says, “If you teach a man to farm, his family will eat. If you teach a woman to farm, the community will eat.” I, thus, raise a glass in toast to these unsung heroines / mothers who are the only people who know the absolute true meaning of working 24/7. Their dedication truly knows no bounds. The word amazing does not even begin to describe the heroic nature of our mothers, aunts, grandmothers.

Family Woman

She rises up early in the morning, as early as 4am to light up the fire, sweep the compound. She is so fond of her relatives and children, loves to spend a lot of time with them. Imbued with fathomless love and unwavering duty of care, she is always available to the family call. Surrounding herself all the time with those she loves. In as much as she has an 8 roomed house in Highfields, Glen View or Budiriro, she is more at home at the village because that is where her heart belongs. Back in the ghetto or in the city, her house is like a waiting room at a train station. Everyone who comes to the city will put up at her house, use her blankets, kitchen utensils and yes, she is not there but her blessings are. Instead, she is back in the village doing what she knows best.

Frontline Position

Over the past months we have touched on women being on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. These same women are the custodians of unscripted prescriptions verbally passed on from generation to generation which have now found more traction circulating on all sorts of social media platforms. Remedies to boost our fight against Covid-19 have been there for decades and I salute this village lady who has awakened the community to their existence. Ndorani, fresh ginger, honey, lemon, zumbani, munhiti, murumanya, matukutu, warm soya milk, garlic, peanut oil, the list is endless. All these originated back in the village and later became commercialized in the city. So, today, allow me to celebrate this unsung heroine, the backbone of our communities.

Rules

I am fondly reminded of my aunt who used to remind us each time we visited at her Mbare Musika stall that if she had been given an opportunity to go to school she would be a holder of a PHD due to her knowledge and how she had managed to maintain the family and community together. Back to our women in the village who taught her children norms and values that have helped mold those kids into the corporate leaders in the modern office and many a boardroom. Her values are to be kind, forgive quickly, tell the truth, love one another, have fun, work hard and show love to one another no matter what and above all this never forget to say please and thank you.

Patience

One of the most virtuous characteristics of this woman is patience and principled dedication. Patience to wait for her husband who went to work in South Africa at the Wenera Mines and never even came back on holiday nor wrote letters. But back in the village she still carries herself with dignity as if she last saw her husband the previous night. To anyone asking of his whereabout, she answers with a smile on her face and replies, “he is very well thank you for checking,” but deep down in her heart, she knows it’s been ages since she last heard from him. Patience is written all over her face and this is what I call love. Patience with the children, the relatives, the community all this is respect. Patience with herself and confidence that one day her husband will come back home to her. She has faith as small as a mustard seed and she does not allow herself to be a prisoner of her past. To her it’s just a lesson and not a life sentence and thus, she carries all her chores as if all is well and she says, “It is well with my soul.”

Conclusion

This old woman in the village epitomizes the powerful force behind all the CEOs you see in today’s world. She deserves to be loved, celebrated and to be known. This is why today I decided to celebrate these old women. “Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women who have her back,” she is strong, she loves herself and has no regret at all staying in the village. Happy women’s month to all our mothers, aunts, grandmothers and may they leave happily ever after.