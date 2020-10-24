Women’s one-day and T20 tournaments get underway

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) is set to begin an historic chapter in women’s cricket when the newly established women’s inter-provincial cricket competitions get underway this weekend.

Four provincial sides – Eagles Women, Mountaineers Women, Rhinos Women and Tuskers Women – will battle for supremacy in back-to-back Twenty20 (T20) and 50-over tournaments.

The two competitions, to be known as the Women’s T20 Cup and the Fifty50 Challenge respectively, were unveiled at a ceremony held at Harare Sports Club last week.

Befittingly, the same ceremonial home of cricket will host the very first piece of action in the women’s tournaments when Rhinos and Mountaineers face off in a T20 clash on Friday.

The following day, they will lock horns in a Fifty50 Challenge match.

At the same time, Eagles and Tuskers will be tussling it out at Kwekwe Sports Club.

The next rounds will also see Queens Sports Club and Mutare Sports Club hosting the interprovincial women’s games.

Leonard Nhamburo will coach Eagles, with his assistants being Trevor Garwe and Susan Kudzibatira.

Sinikiwe Mpofu will be the coach at Mountaineers, with Chipo Kanjanda assisting her.

At Rhinos, women’s national team coach Adam Chifo will be in charge, while Sarah Dambanevana will be his assistant.

Tuskers will be coached by Trevor Phiri, with Joannah Phiri named as his assistant.

SQUADS

EAGLES WOMEN: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Esther Mbofana, Leanne Chibhune, Veracious Ndlovu, Kellies Ndlovu, Lisa Magomo, Angel Kudhinga, Alice Marongwe, Michelle Chivare, Kudzaishe Nyamadzawo, Nakai Nyamurova, Michelle Simbanegavi, Michelle Mavunga, Vimbainashe Kavava, Kundai Senzere, Patience Kanyama, Adel Zimunhu, Willom Gomba, Elita Chitumba, Audrey Matambo, Vimbai Ndoro, Stella Muchinapo, Princess Bvirwa, Chantel Rukarwa, Pergy Madekubveni, Priority Jakarasi, Lina Chitendeni

MOUNTAINEERS WOMEN: Chipo Tiripano, Pelagia Mujaji, Francesca Chipare, Rumbidzai Nire, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tabeth Mike, Pinky Mashonganyika, Evelyn Chisingarambwi, Previous Ndou, Charmaine Musadaidzwa, Greatness Mutasa, Monique Mushanyi, Lindiwe Muridzo, Kimberly Muzenda, Sibongile Mugeri, Precious Dzvifu, Moreblessing Musvaba, Mitchell Mazhambe, Kirsty Kadongo, Caroline Simbanegavi

RHINOS WOMEN: Mary-Anne Musonda, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi, Josephine Nkomo, Ashley Ndiraya, Yousmida Mtandavari, Shantell Taruvinga, Ruth Dzapasi, Faith Shumba, Divina Nhlalambi, Faith Ndhlambi, Kay Ndiraya, Kelly Ndiraya, Natalia Chikandinga, Natasha Chikandinga, Thabiso Sibangani, Sikhanyisiwe Sibanda, Beverly Garawaziva, Hillary Marodza, Kupakwashe Kupeta, Faith Mudzitigwa, Tawananyasha Marumani, Anesu Musiyamanje, Chiedza Jena, Antonnetta Makotore, Lizzy Gahadzikwa, Vimbai Marimo, Sharon Magede, Rachel Ncube, Natalia Mbewe, Tendai Marambo, Deolin Nembere, Ashley Munatswa, Tanyaradzwa Mpakairi, Moesha Jijita

TUSKERS WOMEN: Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Chiedza Dhururu, Ellen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Anita Chisirimunhu, Lorraine Ndlovu, Noelle Feremeka, Tendai Makusha, Dineo Ncube, Hazel Mathe, Sibonokuhle Matshazi, Philantropic Songo, Lindakuhle Mabhero, Natasha Mtomba, Joanne Banda, Andrihetta Mathema, Glenda Chenjere, Nandipa Saganile, Sithembile Mpofu, Audrey Moyo, Melinda Kachingwe