Women’s World Cup 2021 Qualifier postponed

THE qualifying tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event – featuring 10 teams, including Ireland – was due to take place in Sri Lanka from 3-19 July.

Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also involved.

Three teams will qualify to join England, Australia, South Africa, India and hosts New Zealand in the World Cup, scheduled for February and March 2021.

The other teams in the Qualifier, who made it through regional qualification tournaments, are Zimbabwe, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, the Netherlands and the United States.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also postponed the start of the qualification process for the men’s Under-19 World Cup in 2022, with regional qualifying set to begin in Denmark in July. – bbc.com