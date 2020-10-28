World 100m champion banned for two years

WORLD 100m champion Christian Coleman has been banned for two years after missing three drugs tests.

The 24-year-old American, who is suspended from 14 May 2020, will miss the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

Coleman won 100m gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

Representative Emanuel Hudson confirmed the indoor 60m world record holder will appeal against the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Hudson described the decision as “unfortunate”, adding: “Mr Coleman has nothing further to say until such time as the matter can be heard in the court of jurisdiction.”

Two-time world champion Coleman, who also won 4x100m relay gold in Doha, has 30 days to file an appeal.

He was provisionally suspended in June after missing a third test in December 2019.

Three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period can result in a ban of up to two years.

Coleman did not contest his first missed test on 16 January 2019 but disputed his filing failure on 26 April 2019 and whereabouts failure on 9 December.

The investigation into his rule violations said there was no suggestion he had ever taken a banned substance. – supersport.com