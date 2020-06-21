X Factor winner Alexandra Burke says she was told to bleach her skin

Alexandra Burke says she was told to bleach her skin “to look whiter” and have “hair that appeals to white people” in order to sell more records.

The Hallelujah singer spoke out in a 15-minute video on Instagram, telling her 193k followers: “I’m nervous, but I’m not ashamed to speak about it”.

She says she has experienced numerous acts of racism in the music industry and is “speaking her truth” after staying silent for years.

Burke first came to public attention after appearing on the X Factor – which she competed in twice. The first time in 2005, when she was 16.

She made it through to the final seven in the 16-24 category but didn’t progress any further.

Speaking about the experience she said an “unnamed person” told her she had not made it through but said if she called them in a few months they would sign her.

She said when she made the call, the person told her: “I already have one black artist, I don’t need another.”