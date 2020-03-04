You ain’t seen the last of Federer

TENNIS Hall of Famer John McEnroe doesn’t think tennis has seen the last of Roger Federer playing at an elite level following the 38-year-old’s recent knee surgery.

Federer announced last month that he will miss the French Open and at least three other tournaments while he recuperates. Federer indicated he would return by Wimbledon in late June.

The Swiss star has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any player and owns a men’s record 20 Grand Slam titles. He currently is ranked No. 4 behind Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

McEnroe was in Boston Tuesday promoting the fourth edition of the Laver Cup, which will be held at TD Garden in September. He said watching Federer competing at age 38 has parallels to another dominant athlete in Boston.

”It’s like asking the same question on Tom Brady. You know, it’s the exact same thing,” McEnroe said. ”I mean, how they keep doing it would be the first thing at their age. It’s phenomenal, right? I mean, how in the world are these guys still playing at such a high level? – sports.yahoo.com