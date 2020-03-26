You Can Now Order Groceries From Gain Cash & Carry On WhatsApp

Coronavirus’ impact will be hard-hitting globally but that’s not to say there isn’t an opportunity in the midst of all the chaos. One of the clearer opportunities we believe might come about as a result of the virus; is the advent of eCommerce in Zimbabwe.

Whilst eCommerce has been around for a while now, it has proven exceedingly difficult for the eCommerce industry to gain mainstream acceptance because of issues like trust, disposable incomes etc.

But due to the virus’ effect, people are willing now more than ever to take the leap and actually start using digital platforms to buy things and have them delivered to them.

In the midst of all that, Gain Cash & Carry recently announced two eCommerce services targeted at Zimbos and the diaspora community looking to buy groceries online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

How will the service work?

Gain Cash & Carry has setup WhatsApp lines which interested customers can get in touch with to make orders;

Offering the service on WhatsApp makes sense for a number of reasons but primarily because there is less friction for consumers. A significant number of Zimbabweans already use WhatsApp so they don’t have to take the extra step to get data if they can order their groceries from WhatsApp

My biggest concern with the Cash & Carry setup is that they are asking for ID numbers as well. Their posts mention that upon delivery the recipient should show their ID which means its probably a means of verification.

