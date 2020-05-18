YouTube Hit Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Coming To ZBC

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo which rapidly gained popularity after airing on YouTube a in February will be coming to ZBC.

The show will be released in the same manner it was on YouTube – one episode per week with expectation being that this time it will reach many more eyeballs than it did on YouTube.

Following College Central’s recent run-in with hackers on YouTube – the show airing on ZBC will provide a bit of relief to the film company. Whilst the show was a hit on YouTube, airing on national television will mean millions of Zimbabweans who couldn’t watch it on YouTube will get an opportunity to do so.

Wadiwa Wepamoyo is now on Ztv and we are very much excited about the development. When it was on YouTube only, it was only accessed by a limited audience especially the young who usually spend time on social media, now it is going to reach even the elderly. Derby Bheta – Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Co-Writer

For Wadiwa Wepa Moyo creators this is probably a way to earn revenue depending on what kind of a deal they negotiated with the national broadcaster. The show was already shot so one would assume it’s in the best interests of College Central to now get it aired on as many platforms as possible.

Whilst College Central hasn’t confirmed whether or not there will be a second season of the hit show if there is, the ZBC deal makes sense as it will only mean there is a larger audience waiting for Season 2.

Sidenote: College Central failed to recover their old YouTube channel and have created a new one. They are appealing for subscribers help them get back on track.

