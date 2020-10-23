ZC confirms four COVID-19 cases

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) can confirm Zimbabwe international players Regis Chakabva and Timycen Maruma – who are both not part of the side currently touring Pakistan – tested positive for COVID-19.

The two were room-mates for a week while in a bio-secure bubble set up for players placed on standby at the ZC Academy House in Harare.

Two other members of staff who were providing support services at the same facility have also tested positive for the coronavirus following a screening and testing exercise for those who came into close contact with Chakabva and Maruma.

Zimbabwe’s entire squad for the Pakistan tour stayed at a separate facility – a secluded wing at a Harare hotel – as part of their own bio-secure bubble and they all tested negative before leaving for and upon their arrival in Islamabad this week.

The touring side is scheduled to undergo another round of coronavirus tests at the end of their quarantine period on Tuesday.

Chakabva and Maruma, as well as the other two infected backroom staffers, are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

We wish the four a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back at work soon.

The health and well-being of our players and staff remains our highest priority at ZC.

Therefore, apart from providing support to those infected and affected, we will continue to adhere to Government and public health guidelines with regards to our facilities and staff and will be taking further steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In the meantime, ZC has temporarily closed the Academy House for disinfection.

We will provide further updates as necessary via ZC’s official communication channels. – ZC