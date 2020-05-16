ZC disinfects facilities to prevent COVID-19 spread

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has embarked on a massive disinfection and cleaning exercise in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its facilities and workplaces across the country.

The decontamination exercise got underway this Friday at Zimbabwe’s major international cricket venues, Harare Sports Club in the capital and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Kwekwe Sports Club in the Midlands and Mutare Sports Club in Manicaland were also disinfected.

The areas that were fumigated include change rooms, spectator stands, offices, media centres, walkways and car parks.

ZC will also sanitise its other grounds and offices elsewhere.

Although no sporting activity is currently allowed under the national lockdown restrictions, ZC decided to start implementing hygienic and other health measures in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading at the workplace when operations eventually resume.

Apart from disinfecting its premises around the country, ZC will be conducting body temperature screening at all stadium and office entry points as well as supplying all its employees and players with masks and hand sanistisers.

ZC is also a running coronavirus awareness campaign for its staff as well as for the public through national television and social media platforms. – zc