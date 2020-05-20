ZC donates COVID-19 essentials to children’s home

ZZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has disinfected Chinyaradzo Children’s Home premises and donated hygiene essentials and some medication to support the orphanage’s COVID-19 fight.

The essentials were presented to the Harare home by a ZC delegation led by acting managing director Givemore Makoni and including director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza as well as Zimbabwe limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha and Zimbabwe women’s captain Mary-Anne Musonda.

The items donated included toilet rolls, hand sanitisers, disenfectants, vitamin C tablets and paracetamol syrup.

The areas that were disinfected at Chinyaradzo – with Chibhabha and Musonda also taking part in the exercise – include the children’s bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, walkways and playing zone.

The donations were made as part of ZC’s ongoing activities to provide assistance to vulnerable members of the society during the coronavirus pandemic.

ZC will be making similar donations to another orphanage in Bulawayo, with two hospitals also set to receive essentials from the organisation.

“We see this as more than just doing our corporate social responsibility,” Makoni said, speaking at the handover ceremony at Chinyaradzo.

“As ZC, we have a burning desire to support the vulnerable and less fortunate among us in society and during this pandemic that is affecting everyone, rich or poor, young or old, we felt it was critical to remember the children at this home.

“We hope the disinfection and the few items that we have brought them will go some way in helping them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the children’s home, Mrs Mpofu thanked ZC for the gesture, especially at this crucial time.

“Thank you very much, Zimbabwe Cricket, for remembering us and our children,” she said.

“The donation is timely and will go a long way in assisting us during this pandemic.” – ZC