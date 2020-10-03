ZC to strictly observe COVID-19 protocols during NPL matches

AFTER getting authorisation to resume playing cricket matches, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has undertaken to strictly comply with all regulations and policies relating to the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

This means, as the National Premier League (NPL) gets underway this Sunday, only a maximum of 50 spectators will be allowed to watch the action live at each venue in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

The spectators will be required to observe the social distancing rule, wear face masks, submit to temperature checks on entry to the venue and, on such entry, have their hands sanitised.

This also applies to players and members of the support staff during NPL matches or any other cricket activities.

Other measures put in place by ZC include the regular disinfection and cleaning of cricket facilities – including changing rooms, toilets, spectator stands, offices, media centres, walkways and car parks.

Players are also being provided with clear guidance on the safe management of the ball.

Apart from the ban on the use of saliva on the ball, players are expected to regularly sanitise their hands when in contact with the ball and not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth after making contact with the ball. – ZC