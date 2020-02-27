ZESA has announced a new 19% tariff hike that will be effected on the 1st of March:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has adjusted the electricity tariffs by 19.02 per cent. This is in accordance with the Tariff Award of 2 October 2019, which approved the implementation of monthly tariff indexation formula, that takes into account the movement of the macroeconomic fundamentals such as exchange rate and inflation, for changes above 10%. ZESA statement

Fixed Monthly Charge – ZWL$ 7.24

The monthly kWh/ unit charges for household consumers on conventional meters are now structured as follows:

1st 50 kWh – ZWL$0.49.

51 – 200 kWh – ZWL$1.08

Balance – ZWL$4.61

Households with prepaid meters will pay the following standard rates:

1st 50 kWh – ZWL$2.15

51 – 200 kWh – ZWL$2.15

Balance – ZWL$2.15

The stepped tariffs will be as follows:

1st 50 kWh – ZWL$0.49

51 – 200 kWh – ZWL$1.08

Balance – ZWL$4.61

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

{{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post ZESA Announces First Tariff Hike For 2020 appeared first on Techzim.