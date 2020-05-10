Zim Romantic Comedy Coming To Netflix

Local movie “Cook Off” has been announced as one of the new slate of titles coming to Netflix soon.

The release date is yet to be revealed, but Cook Off becomes one of many African shows and movies coming to the streaming platform, with other African shows such as the critically acclaimed Queen Sono debuting earlier this year

The film produced by Joe Njagu follows the story of a single mother whose life is turned upside down when her son enters her into a reality TV competition.

A refreshing view of contemporary life in Harare, Zimbabwe, told through the lens of a classic romantic comedy. Cook Off IMDb

*Drum roll please* 🥁🥁🥁 Cook Off is coming to @Netflix! HUGE moment for cast & crew – THANK YOU all who supported us & cheered us on! The release date is #ComingSoon Let’s make history & get this hashtag going! #NetflixZimbabwe 🇿🇼➡️🌍

#CookOffZim

https://t.co/DjINemAcH4 pic.twitter.com/26uKgDH83T — Cook Off the Movie (@CookOffZim) May 9, 2020

