Zimbabwe women in camp as preps for World Cup qualifier begin

THE Zimbabwe senior women’s team have embarked on a month-and-a-half-long training camp in Bulawayo ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020 in Sri Lanka in July.

As part of their preparations for that eight-team tournament – being the last qualifying stage for the 50-over ICC Women’s World Cup to be staged in New Zealand in 2021 – Zimbabwe will tour Thailand in April for a quadrangular series against the hosts, Ireland and the Netherlands.

A squad of 22 players was called up for the camp, which began on Sunday and will run up to 27 March.

Three days later the team will then leave for Thailand for the quadrangular series pencilled in for 1-10 April.

The Zimbabwe women’s team last played in May last year when they won the ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa 2019, a nine-team event that served as part of the qualifying pathway for both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup currently underway in Australia as well as for the 50-over ICC Women’s World Cup to be staged in New Zealand next year.

The players however remained active on the domestic scene, taking part in provincial women’s cricket league competitions that were launched in September.

The camp in Bulawayo, which includes Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda and her predecessor Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, as well as Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, Modester Mupachikwa and Precious Marange, is designed to ensure the ladies are well prepared for their upcoming international assignments.

Zimbabwe women players called up for camp:

Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Chiedza Dhururu, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi, Ellen Tshuma, Anesu Mushangwe, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nyasha Gwanzura, Susan Kudzibatira, Pelagia Mujaji, Kundai Senzere, Mitchel Mavunga, Anita Chisirimunhu, Lindokuhle Mabhena