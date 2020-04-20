Zimbabweans Appointed Global Esports Federation Commissioners

Two Zimbabweans – Tommy Sithole and Tyrone Seward- were recently appointed chairperson and vice-chairperson of 2 of the 8 Global Esports Federation Commissions.

Sithole who also happens to chair the Zimpapers board will chair the federation’s Governance and Ethics Commission. Seward, on the other hand, was appointed the vice-chairperson in the Education, Culture and Wellness Commission.

GEF has 6 other commissions;

Athletes and Players Commission;

Brand, Marketing, Commercial and Communications Commission;

Digital, Technology, and Innovation Commission;

Finance, Legal and Administration Commission;

Membership Commission;

Technical and Development Commission.

The GEF said the commissions will advise the Board to help fulfil overall aims of creating a safe, healthy, and sustainable esports ecosystem.

The Global Esports Federation launched last December set a mandate for itself to grow and regulate the eSports industry with the following objectives;

Encourage and support the establishment of National Esports Federations with a set of relevant standards, guidelines, and regulations;

Establish an athlete commission, with a focus on athlete well-being, development of standards for fair play, career support, and education to ensure safe, doping-free, and ethically compliant practices;

Convene and stage esports competitions, conventions, fora, and development programmes;

Development of world-class governance structures and guidelines for the Global Esports Federation;

Create, develop, and stage the annual flagship Global Esports Games, with the first Games to be staged in 2020.

The GES still intends to host the inaugural Global Esports Games later this year and then once annually going forward.





