ZIMSEC Says June Exams To Go On Despite Coronavirus Fears

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has said ZIMSEC will hold the June and November examinations as planned despite fears that the Coronavirus may have led to the cancellation of national exams.

The minister said ZIMSEC has provided Headmasters with an electronic platform for the submission of candidate entry data along with their proof of payments to complete registration which should end on the 9th of April.

There is progress on the issue of online registration. Schools are responding well and all is in order. However, we have not yet received any communication on whether we should extend the registration period for schools or not, so to that effect, April 9 remains the last date for examination registration. Ms Nicky Dhlamini – Zimsec spokesperson

Of course, the school’s examination council has announced that if there are any changes they would to this schedule the nation will be advised.

International exam board Cambridge recently cancelled their May/June examinations because of the COVID-19 outbreak so it will be interesting to see how ZIMSEC will handle the examinations.

The current 21-day lockdown is one of many restrictions that are being taken to ensure that Coronavirus spread is limited and while June is 2 months away, there is no way off knowing just how long this outbreak will extend for and right now no country has an exit strategy.

Without proper exit strategy’s in place, resumption of normal life could lead to a spike in cases and subsequently lead to another lockdown.

