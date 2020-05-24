ZOL Announces Price Increase – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)

ZOL has announced yet another price increase which doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering just how the local currency has weakened over the last 2 weeks.

The new pricing for ZOL’s packages is now structured as follows: Package Name Data $ Home Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited $3,105 Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) $191 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) $522 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) $887 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) $701 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) $1,100 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) $1,601 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) $2,224 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) $1,780 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited $2,939 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited $3,925 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited $6,685

As expected Wibroniks packages have also been adjusted and are now structured as follows; Data Validity $ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $143 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $194 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $366 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $497 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $627 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $705 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $861 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,044 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,566 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $2,088

ZOL’s previous Wibroniks price adjustment was announced in April and before that there was an increment for Fibroniks back in March. It seems monthly adjustments are becoming the norm for Internet Service providers and telecoms companies who are struggling to deliver service in the current economic environment.

Whilst, we understand the plight of service providers its important to note that consumers are also living in that same environment making it extremely difficult for most to afford the service.

