ZOL Announces Price Increase – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)
ZOL has announced yet another price increase which doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering just how the local currency has weakened over the last 2 weeks.
The new pricing for ZOL’s packages is now structured as follows:
Package Name
Data
$
Home
Wibroniks Unlimited
Unlimited
$3,105
Fibroniks Zoom
10GB (Pay As You Go)
$191
Fibroniks Lite
40GB (Pay As You Go)
$522
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
$887
Fibroniks Basic Essentials
50GB (Pay As You Go)
$701
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
$1,100
Fibroniks Family Essentials
100GB (Pay As You Go)
$1,601
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
$2,224
Fibroniks Come Alive
150GB (Pay As You Go)
$1,780
Fibroniks Family Entertainment
Unlimited
$2,939
Fibroniks Modern Family
Unlimited
$3,925
Fibroniks Turbo Pack
Unlimited
$6,685
As expected Wibroniks packages have also been adjusted and are now structured as follows;
Data
Validity
$
WiBroniks
2GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$143
3GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$194
5GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$366
10GB
15 days + 15 days rollover
$497
15GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$627
20GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$705
25GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$861
30GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$1,044
60GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$1,566
100GB
30 days + 30 days rollover
$2,088
ZOL’s previous Wibroniks price adjustment was announced in April and before that there was an increment for Fibroniks back in March. It seems monthly adjustments are becoming the norm for Internet Service providers and telecoms companies who are struggling to deliver service in the current economic environment.
Whilst, we understand the plight of service providers its important to note that consumers are also living in that same environment making it extremely difficult for most to afford the service.
As people ditch luxuries such as internet connectivity – the increasing price of internet is spread among less consumers making it harder to afford for the few who are paying for the service.
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
The post ZOL Announces Price Increase – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020) appeared first on Techzim.