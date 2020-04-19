Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech ZOL Announces Scheduled Maintenance For Later This Week
Tech
April 20, 2020

ZOL Announces Scheduled Maintenance For Later This Week

Print
EMail
ZOL Fibroniks, ZOL Fibre, LiquidTelecom, Home Internet, Zimbabwean ISPs

ZOL has announced scheduled maintenance between 21 and 22 April;

Dear Valued Customer,

Please be advised that our team will be carrying out a planned network maintenance on 21 April 2020.

You will experience intermittent service disruption during this exercise.

Details of scheduled work
Start 21 April 2020 22:00 hours (CAT)
End 22 April 2020 06:00 hours (CAT)
Duration 08 Hours

This is part of our continued efforts to improve availability, reliability and performance of our services.

Should you experience connectivity problems after the stated maintenance times, kindly contact our Support team on 08677 123 123 and reference your Customer ID Number.

Regards,

TeamZOL

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post ZOL Announces Scheduled Maintenance For Later This Week appeared first on Techzim.