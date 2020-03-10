ZOL Service Maintenance Still On-Going, Wibroniks Customers Facing Disruptions

Yesterday at the launch of Liquid Telecom’s promotion targeting enterprise customers, one of the issues we brought to the attention of Liquid Telecom Regional CEO Mr Wellington Makamure was the fact that soe Wibroniks customers have been complaining about the quality of service over the past fortnight.

The CEO explained that the reason why this was so was because service maintenance is still being carried out, even though the executive went about it in a roundabout manner:

The maintenance work we do is routine, planned and we do it to clean up our network in a healthy manner. If we don’t maintain our system it will go down and during the maintenance period there will be some level of disruption. The final outcome will be an improvement of the network. Wellington Makamure – Liquid Telecom Regional CEO

Affected Wibroniks customers taking to Twitter have also been informed that the service maintenance is still ongoing:

The issue of poor internet speeds is being resolved as we are undertaking service upgrade. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and be assured we are treating this with the highest priority with updates to follow. ZOL replying a customer via their Twitter page

It’s not yet clear if Fibroniks customers are also affected but so far we’ve only seen complaints from Wibroniks customers.

For Wibroniks customers what will be worrying is the fact that some haven’t had network or are being disrupted for so long despite paying for the service.

As the Liquid Telecom CEO said, network maintenances are routine but once you have customers being affected for prolonged periods it's hard to take ZOL's word at face value and just accept that this is simply "routine maintenance".

