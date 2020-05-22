ZOL Shops To Reopen In Near Future

ZOL subscribers have been receiving a message from their Internet Service Provider (ISP) informing them that ZOL shops will be reopening next month.

Dear Customer. Our shops remain closed until 31/05/20. Shops in Bulawayo,Harare and Victoria Falls will open on 01/06/20. The Contact Centre remains available. ZOL message to subscribers

Following relaxation if COVID-19 restrictions around the country, ZOL has chosen to reopen shops in what one would assume to be 3 of their busiest territories.

At the end of April, ZOL doubled Call Centre shifts from 12 to 24 hours as demand for assistance via the call center skyrocketed due to the closure of their physical centres.

Earlier this week, Econet also announced they would be reopening their stores and expect the demand for assistance to have grown considerably since the shops were closed for over a month.

This poses a health risk to entrants but Econet confirmed they would be putting safety measures in place to ensure the safety of workers and those seeking service.

The safety measures put in place will probably result in less than ideal service delivery but that is to be expected during a pandemic. Econet has called on customers to be patient as they deal with the backlog;

We earnestly implore our customers to be patient with us – particularly those coming to collect cash remittances from abroad and those in need of SIM card replacements – as we work to clear the backlog that built up during the lockdown Econet statement

