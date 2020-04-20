Zuva Petroleum Launches Website With Fuel Finder & More New Features

Zuva Petroleum has launched a new and revamped website which they term as being part of the “evolution of the Zuva brand”.

As the world continues to evolve, we have chosen to keep moving with it. Innovation lies at the heart of our business operations. We aim to conveniently serve our customers by implementing technologies that enable the ease of doing business. Zuva’s COO Mr. Zwelithini Mlotshwa

The website has been redesigned for both mobile and desktop & Zuva press release suggests the website comes at the right time as it helps reduce unnecessary movement. A laughable claim, but more accurate is the claim that the site is cleaner and easier to use than it was before.

The new features which Zuva has added to the site include the following;

Site Locator – a portal that identifies a Zuva service station closest to the customer in real-time. It also summarizes each sites offering, service rating, operating hours and gives you an opportunity to interact with the Zuva brand online.

Fuel Finder – direct you to a service station with fuel.

Customer and Card Portals – Apply online for a service station, LPG or Lubricants franchise through the application portal which enables a prospective franchisee to complete their application online, leaving meetings for the verification processes.

Also convenient is the price tab which is on the homepage and contains pricing for diesel and petrol along with ZUVA’s LP Gas.

